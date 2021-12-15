Christchurch teenage driver charged over Governors Bay Rd fatal crash

Cory Neville Aberhart, 18, appeared in the Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch teenager has been charged with careless driving causing the death of 18-year-old Dylan Bruce Taylor, who was killed in a crash on Governors Bay Rd in July.

Cory Neville Aberhart, 18, appeared in the Christchurch District Court today and was remanded without plea to appear again on January 12.

The crash took place when a car went down a bank near Rapaki Bay overnight on July 23-24.

Taylor died at the scene after the car rolled several times.

The driver was reported at the time to have concussion and a dislocated shoulder.