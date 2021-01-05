Christchurch teen missing for more than two weeks

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager missing for more than two weeks.
Brianna, 14, was last seen at her Christchurch home on December 19.
She is believed to still be in the Christchurch area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.