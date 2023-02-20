The trial is under way at the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

The trial is under way at the Christchurch District Court. Photo / George Heard

One of three Christchurch men on trial accused of multiple criminal offences including stupefying and sexual violation has pleaded guilty to a number of charges against him.

The trial for the men is in its third week in the Christchurch District Court.

The trial is before a judge alone.

Last week one of the men pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

He will continue to defend a number of other charges.

The trial continues.

Strict and broad suppression orders are in place, preventing the Herald from publishing any further about the proceedings.

