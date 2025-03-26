Christchurch student faces criminal charges after teachers attacked with scissors

The student, who is in year 9, was suspended the next day and an investigation was launched.

The principal said last week the ”ākonga/student’s behaviour met the test of gross misconduct that is a harmful or dangerous example to other students”.

The school’s board was considering three options: lifting the suspension, extending it, or excluding the student completely.

Today, a joint statement from the principal and the school board’s presiding member confirmed the student would not be returning to school.

“The board now requires the student to leave... and attend another kura/school because they are under 16 years of age,” it said.

The staff affected received medical attention and remain at home on extended leave until they feel able to return to their duties.

“Following the board’s determination today, there will be no further comment made,” the statement said.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.



