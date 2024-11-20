A Christchurch street was blocked off after a bomb scare this morning. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch street was locked down and a car was surrounded by officers after a bomb scare outside the city’s central police station this morning.

Police officers reacted shortly around 9.30am after concerns a person “surrendering firearms” at Christchurch Central Police Station “indicated they had a piece of ordnance in their vehicle”.

Lichfield St was shut while officers surrounded the vehicle.

“Police are working with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the New Zealand Defence Force to assess the item,” a police statement said.

“A safe zone has been established around the vehicle while enquiries are ongoing.”