Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch, after a fatal stabbing yesterday. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Locals who live near where a woman was stabbed to death in a random attack say the incident is extremely upsetting and the "worst thing to happen in your street".

A woman making her way home from work was stabbed to death yesterday afternoon on Christchurch's Cheyenne St in what police called a "horrific, traumatic and random attack".

Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price confirmed a 37-year-old man had been charged with murder after the death of the woman.

He will appear in court tomorrow.

The victim, in her 50s, was not known to the offender.

This was a horrific, traumatic and random attack on an innocent person who was simply making her way home from work, he said.

The suspect is known to police.

Price said police's thoughts are with the grieving family of the victim who are dealing with the loss of a partner, mother, friend and colleague.

At this stage, police would not release further details of the victim until all next of kin are notified.

The traumatic, senseless act would have a huge impact on the community as a whole and right across New Zealand, he said.

A police investigation is underway at Cheyenne St, Sockburn, in Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

"I want to reinforce that this was an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else."

One local woman spoken to by the Herald was upset by the news a woman had been stabbed to death near her home.

"We weren't home last night but now I'm glad we weren't," she said.

"It's really upsetting. Just the worst thing to happen in your street."

Price also wanted to reassure residents of their presence in the area as they conduct a scene examination and look to speak to witnesses. He also called for anyone who saw anything, or anyone with CCTV footage, to come forward.

"No one deserves this," Price said.

The knife has been found at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Cheyenne St at 4.20 pm yesterday after reports a woman had been stabbed in the street, he said.

Staff arrived soon afterwards and gave assistance to a woman who had been critically injured.

"She sadly died at the scene."

The man was found nearby by police and taken into custody.

A second man was taken into custody but was later found to be a family member of the man and was released.

The woman had caught a bus and was walking from the bus stop when the attack happened.

The brother of the suspect turned up shortly after the incident occurred.

Other agencies will be involved in the investigation, Price said, saying they want to get a total picture over the motive, means and manner.

The community, and the family, "need to understand the why" given the random nature of the horrific attack, Price said at his media conference.

The Sockburn street is blocked off by a wide police cordon while forensic officers in both blue and white boiler suits scour the scene. Several police tents have been erected in the footpath, spilling into the street.