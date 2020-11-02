Christchurch 'spaceship' house up for sale

The Futuro house currently in storage in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

One of the last remaining Futuro houses is up for sale in Christchurch.

Designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen, the spaceship-like house was built in the 1970s as one of twelve units produced locally through 'Futuro Homes Ltd'.

It was initially located in Bexley for the first thirty years and has been relocated twice.

A Futuro spokesperson said it is known as the 'New Brighton spaceship' which many have seen on Pages Road on the way to the beach,

Currently in storage at Mcleans Island, the Futuro is one of a few remaining in the world in liveable condition.

It is officially on the market with a deadline sale of December 5 unless sold prior.

Find more information on the sale here.

The inside of the Futuro home. Photo / Supplied

The Futuro in New Zealand

Between 1972 and 1974, records show that twelve Futuro homes were constructed and placed around both the North and South Island.

Some were placed at the gates of Queen Elizabeth ll Stadium during the Commonwealth Games in 1974.

The New Zealand Futuros differed from their Finnish counterparts because the licensing agreement only accounted for the external shell design.

For its first year of production Futuro Homes (NZ) Ltd. manufactured one unit per month.

After this period, but the combination of events such as the 1970s petro-chemical crisis led to the cease of production.

In 1975, David Hamiliton, General Manager of the company said: "the Futuro home will be

standing in almost mint condition in 30 years time''.

45 years later it is estimated that five Futuros remain in an inhabitable condition in New Zealand.