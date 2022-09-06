A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An "extremely dangerous" criminal is still on the run from police after a recent shooting in broad daylight in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson confirmed inquiries into the whereabouts of 27-year-old Hendrix Rawiri Jury are still ongoing.

The manhunt for Jury was sparked after shots were fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30.

"He is considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached," Detective senior sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

"If you see Hendrix or know where he is, please call 111 immediately."

As a result of the incident, a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police have carried out a number of search warrants and have established that the shooting occurred at a property on Hereford St.

"Inquiries indicate that this was not a random incident," Jellyman said.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to police can also call us on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.