Two people have been critically injured following a motorbike crash in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to a single motorbike crash on Hackthorne Rd, Cashmere about 5pm on Saturday.

“Two people were transported to hospital in a critical condition and traffic management was in place at the scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

The pair’s conditions had “stabilised” overnight, and an investigation into the crash was under way.

