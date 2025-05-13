“I had been manipulated, he preyed on me from aged 13, he groomed me, he used his position as a teacher to manipulate an underage girl.
“Every day was just a reminder of what had been done.”
The woman said she resented the world and no longer trusted anyone.
She made extreme efforts to avoid anything that reminded her of the defendant.
“School was no longer a place of learning; it was where I was groomed.
“I became critically suicidal, my parents feared for my life, my family suffered too, they are victims, my relationships suffered greatly. I vowed never to speak about this, no matter how much I buried the truth, it was impossible to bury.
Judge Katie Elkin, in sentencing him on charges of sexual connection and committing an indecent act with a young person under 16, said there had been a breach of trust and power.
With a starting point of five years and six months imprisonment, the judge applied discounts for guilty pleas, rehabilitation efforts, remorse and previous good character to reach a sentence of two years and seven months imprisonment.
“You were an adult of 28, she was a child of 15.
“You are a registerable offender, I know this is not what you had hoped for, but the law requires me to follow guidelines.”
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamata. He was previously deputy editor of Cook Islands News.