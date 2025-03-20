Advertisement
Christchurch school scissor attack: Student suspended, teachers recovering at home

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Haeata Community Campus. Photo / Facebook

A student has been suspended after attacking two teachers with a pair of scissors at a Christchurch school.

The assault happened just before 2pm Thursday at Haeata Community Campus in Aranui and led to one of the teachers being taken to hospital.

School principal Peggy Burrows said the teachers were recovering at home.

“The members of staff affected by this assault received medical attention and remain at home on board-funded paid leave until they feel able to return,” it said.

The student involved has since been suspended.

Burrows said the ”ākonga/student’s behaviour met the test of gross misconduct that is a harmful or dangerous example to other students at Haeata Community Campus”.

The student will attend a board suspension meeting next week and will not be permitted to attend school until the board has met to discuss their suspension.

The board will consider whether to extend the suspension or exclude the student from the school.

“[This means] the student must leave the kura/school and must attend another kura/school because they are under 16 years of age.”

Burrows said the student and their whānau are being supported by the school.

“As this matter is currently subject to a formal investigation process no further comment will be made by Haeata Community Campus until the investigation report has been provided to the Haeata Community Campus Board for their consideration.”

