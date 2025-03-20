Christchurch school scissor attack: Student suspended, teachers recovering at home

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Haeata Community Campus. Photo / Facebook

A student has been suspended after attacking two teachers with a pair of scissors at a Christchurch school.

The assault happened just before 2pm Thursday at Haeata Community Campus in Aranui and led to one of the teachers being taken to hospital.

School principal Peggy Burrows said the teachers were recovering at home.

“The members of staff affected by this assault received medical attention and remain at home on board-funded paid leave until they feel able to return,” it said.