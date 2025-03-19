Advertisement
New Zealand

Christchurch teachers attacked by student with scissors

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Haeata Community Campus. Photo / Facebook

Two teachers in Christchurch have been left injured following an attack from a student holding scissors.

The assault occurred just before 2pm at Haeata Community Campus in Aranui and led to one of the teachers being taken to hospital.

In a post on Facebook, the Haeata Community Campus principal said “Unfortunately, today there was an incident at kura/school where two kaiako/teachers were assaulted by an ākonga [student] who was holding a pair of scissors.”

She said the incident was witnessed by a number of students and staff.

“Please check with your ākonga/student if you observe any evidence of distress or anxiety and contact the kura/school if they are having difficulty processing what they may have witnessed during this assault,” Burrows said.

Parents have expressed their concern online.

“My boy was so upset when he got home,” said one parent.

“My 9-year-old witnessed it,” said another.

Police are making inquiries into the incident.

“At around 2.15pm, police were called to a premises on Breezes Rd,” said a police spokesperson.

“One person received injuries and was transported to hospital by another individual.”

Burrows said the school staff “are here to help and support”.

She said the staff members concerned received medical attention and are recovering well.

“They will not be at kura/school for the rest of the week. If you wish to discuss this matter with me please contact me here at the kura, I am happy to support.”

