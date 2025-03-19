Christchurch teachers attacked by student with scissors

Haeata Community Campus. Photo / Facebook

Two teachers in Christchurch have been left injured following an attack from a student holding scissors.

The assault occurred just before 2pm at Haeata Community Campus in Aranui and led to one of the teachers being taken to hospital.

In a post on Facebook, the Haeata Community Campus principal said “Unfortunately, today there was an incident at kura/school where two kaiako/teachers were assaulted by an ākonga [student] who was holding a pair of scissors.”

She said the incident was witnessed by a number of students and staff.