Head Prefect at St Andrew's College in Christchurch, Grace Lawrence, wins Play It Strange 2022 Songwriting competition. Photo / Supplied

Grace Lawrence, head prefect at St Andrew's College in Christchurch, has won the Play It Strange 2022 Songwriting competition.

The Year 13 student received an $8000 New Zealand On Air 'Special Tracks' grant to record her song and make a music video, and $1000 from Rockshop.

The announcement was made at a special school assembly and came as a complete surprise for the top music student.

Grace Lawrence said she was 'in shock'.

"I never expected to win or even become a finalist, after already making the finals of this year's Play It Strange Peace Song competition.

"I'm so happy and very grateful."

Year 13 student Grace Lawrence and St Andrew's College Head of Music Duncan Ferguson. Photo / Supplied

Mike Chunn, former bass player of Split Enz and CEO of Play It Strange, said Grace was no stranger to the music awards. She was twice a finalist in the organisation's Peace Song Competition, and a finalist in the 2021 Lion Foundation Song Writing Competition.

"With her winning song this year, Grace has reached an engaging and varied lyric and musical standard. She is a natural and her future is bright."

The Lion Foundation Songwriting Competition is the trust's flagship songwriting competition. This year it attracted 352 entries from Years 9-13 across the country.

Following the school presentation, Grace performed the coming-of-age song titled Differently Now, to the assembled students and teachers.

"I couldn't have asked for more support from my teachers, and St Andrew's College, over the last five years," she said.

"They are incredible and I wouldn't be able to do it without them."

Grace has been a prolific songwriter on piano and strings, and utilised synths and drums to create a more electronic sound, said St Andrew's College Head of Music, Duncan Ferguson.

"We are incredibly proud of Grace."

The multi-talented musician, songwriter and performer has achieved great success with her music, winning the 2021 New Zealand Chamber Music Contest as a violinist in the St Andrew's College trio, Vich Perfect.

She was also the concertmaster of the New Zealand Secondary Schools' Orchestra and has had several lead roles in St Andrew's College productions.

St Andrew's rector Christine Leighton said Grace's creativity was an inspiration to many other students.

"As a head prefect this year she has balanced many responsibilities and commitments. It was fantastic to surprise her with this award in our Cultural Assembly, which I know will mean so much to her."

The winning song will feature on the 2022 Play it Strange album, and Grace will perform it at the annual Play it Strange Awards, to be held in Auckland in November.