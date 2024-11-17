Around 70 people, including her father and partner, have gathered in Christchurch this morning to pay their respects to mother-of-one Bao who was last seen alive on July 19 last year, when she arrived at a $650,000 three-bedroom house on Trevor St in the suburb of Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through.
A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.
Tingjun Cao, 53, was later arrested and charged with killing 44-year-old Bao and dumping her body in a shallow grave on farmland on the southern outskirts of the city.
They didn’t communicate during the day, with Gooch saying they were both busy professional people.
After work, about 4.30pm, Gooch texted Bao to say he was heading to a central city gym: ‘Hi honey, I’m just heading to Les Mills now. I will catch up with you when I get home later’.
Bao had the car and would normally pick up her 9-year-old daughter from an after-school programme about 5.30pm.
But after gym, and looking at his phone for the first time as he stopped for Chinese takeaways, he found several missed calls from the after-school programme staff to say Bao had not picked up the child.
When he got home, he found a neighbour in his driveway.
“I obviously knew something was going on,” Gooch told the court.
The neighbour said after-school programme people had visited the house and found nobody home. The girl had been taken to Christchurch Central police station and the neighbour offered to drive Gooch there.
At the police station, Gooch made sure the girl was okay and spoke to a police officer and said he had grave concerns for Bao, saying her disappearance was “completely out of character”.
He told the jury that Bao had “never ... never disappeared the whole time I knew her, ever”.
As they drove home, he tried ringing her phones several times again and although they rang out, they were not answered. He said he was continually getting more and more concerned.
He also phoned friends but they hadn’t heard from her either.
By about 10.30pm, he decided not to wait until the morning to officially report her missing as he knew there was “something seriously wrong”.