Wiria Mohamadi was found guilty of abduction, rape, and unlawful sexual connection at a jury trial in the Christchurch District Court in April. Today he was jailed for 11 years and six months. Photo / Al Williams
WARNING: This story is about sexual assault
A woman has told the man who abducted and raped her that his refusal to accept responsibility contributed to a permanent change in her brain chemistry.
“The nightmares of what he did to me, for months after I could barely sleep anhour at a time.
“His actions haunt my dreams but also my reality, my body still reacts,” she said.
He raped the woman in July 2023 after she had been drinking heavily while out with friends in Christchurch.
Today, the victim, in her 20s, said the past two years had been measured by the numerous court dates.
“Before July 2023, I prided myself on being strong and independent. Before the traumatic events I was happy; his actions shattered my sense of safety, my body no longer feels safe.
“I still feel trapped, repulsed and terrified. My world shrank, leaving the house is terrifying, I still watch for people who might follow me home. I tried desperately to return to a sense of normalcy, but it no longer exists.”
At trial, the victim said she had struggled to remember much of the events because she was intoxicated and fell and hit her head outside a bar just before 5am.
She said she repeatedly tried to re-enter the bar in an attempt to search for her bag and became increasingly frustrated as she continued to be removed from the venue.
It was during that chaos, she hit her head on the pavement.
Judge Crosbie jailed Mohamadi for 11 years and six months.
