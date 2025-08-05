“This is not only frustrating when essential services are disrupted, but this also comes with a serious safety risk,” said Acting Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove.

“A number of these incidents have led to power outages on affected streets, and often power lines are left exposed.”

Trengrove said while nobody has been seriously injured while attempting to steal the copper from these lines yet, there was a very high chance that serious injury or death will occur if this activity continues.

She said police wanted to hear from anyone who has information that could assist in identifying and locating those involved.

So far, thefts have been reported around McLeans Island, West Melton, Dallington, Avondale, Brooklands and Spencerville.

“We’re urging residents in the above areas to keep an eye and an ear out for any suspicious or unusual activity that sounds off,” said Trengrove.

“Members of the public should also be aware of the dangers behind exposed or damaged wires.”

Trengrove said anyone who came across such a situation should not touch any exposed wires – and call Orion on 0800 363 9898 immediately.

“Police are urging residents to call 111 if they see any suspicious activity around power poles and lines, or 105 if it is after the fact,” she said.