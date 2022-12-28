Christchurch police shoot civilian’s dog during manhunt

A local dog was shot by police during a manhunt in central Christchurch, after it attacked a police dog and its handler. Photo / NZME [File photo]

A local dog was shot by police during a manhunt in central Christchurch, after it attacked a police dog and its handler.

It occurred during a manhunt that ended in Linwood, after two offenders abandoned a stolen car and fled on foot.

The offenders were seen by a police dog handler, who was involved in the chase, the handler quickly located one of the offenders at large.

The offender was carrying a shotgun and ammunition.

Following the apprehension, the handler and dog then moved on to finding the second offender - which involved entering the back of a local property.

A dog then came out of the address, subsequently attacking the police dog by biting on its throat.

The offenders were seen by a police dog handler, who was involved in the chase. Photo / Bevan Conley

The dog then attacked the handler, before re-attacking the police dog around its face.

Two other dogs then joined the first dog.

Police Superintendent Tony Hill, who provided the details of the event said the handler tried to get free of the dogs but was unsuccessful.

As a result, the handler “was left with no option but to shoot the dog” to release its grip on the police dog.

The handler and police dog went on to locate the second offender and arrest him, however, the handler required medical treatment for injuries to his hand and leg.

The police dog sustained puncture wounds to its neck, but “is thankfully okay”, according to Hill.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this incident occurred,” he said in a statement to the media.

“It is not something our staff ever want to do but our officer had to deal with the immediate danger to our Police dog and himself.”

The two offenders, both men aged 37 are now facing serious charges.