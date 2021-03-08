Website of the Year

New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Christchurch police respond to knife-wielding man

Police are responding to a knife-wielding man in Christchurch this afternoon.

The man was seen carrying a knife near Ferry Rd, Waltham around 4pm.

A video posted on social media showed a man in a blue T-shirt holding a knife and being spoken to by police officers.

Armed police are positioned at the scene on Aldwins Rd.

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard
Police, who are surrounding a house, shouted to the man: "You're not going anywhere, the house is surrounded, we know you're inside."

One armed officer said: "Get back for safety."

A woman at the scene said the man lived in a unit at the address and had been there for quite a while.

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard
