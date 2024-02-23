A police officer allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to an underage girl on Instagram.
Court documents seen by the Herald allege the Christchurch man, who is aged in his mid-40s, committed the offences between February 5 and February 26, 2023.
He faces two charges of being a person of or over the age of 16 years who intentionally exposed a young person under the age of 16 years to indecent material, namely sexually explicit messages via the Instagram messaging app.
The man’s occupation on court documents is a police officer.
The Herald approached police for comment. In a statement, a police spokeswoman said the man was no longer a police employee and police were unable to comment further.
A Christchurch District Court registrar confirmed the man is next due to appear in court in May.
