A person has been found dead at a property in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr on Saturday night and another person at the same address was rushed to hospital. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating what led to one person being found dead and another seriously injured at a Christchurch home.

Emergency services were called to a property on Eden Pl, Bryndwr about 6.20pm on Saturday.

“On arrival, one person was found deceased. Another has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.

“An examination will take place at the property this evening and a scene guard will be in place overnight,” a police spokesperson said last night.

This morning, a police spokesperson said there was no further update at this time.

A person has been found dead at a house on Eden Place in Bryndwr. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Police tape blocked the entrance to Eden Pl on Sunday morning, and a police car was parked at the entrance of one of the homes.

One local was out for an evening walk on Saturday when he came across the police cordon.

“What’s going on?” He asked. He hadn’t heard any sirens or commotion.

When he was told someone had died, he said: “That’s no good at all. Very sad.”

Police have blocked off the entrance to the short cul-de-sac.

Several officers can be seen in the street and detectives have arrived on the scene.

One man was seen being taken away in a police car without any fuss or handcuffs. It’s not clear what his connection is to the death.







