“We thought New Zealand was a safe country, it’s just a shock,” he said.

“He was just visiting his kids... it’s tragic.”

“We just want to remind the community not to go out alone in the dark,” Sahi said.

The offender, whose name is suppressed drove his 7-year-old son to Linwood Park in Christchurch around 6.30pm on the day of the attack.

According to the police summary of facts, after spending time at the park he said it was time to leave, but the boy did not follow his instructions so he drove off to “teach his son a lesson”.

He returned a short time later and, from the opposite side of the road, saw a man he did not know holding his son’s hand near a bus stop.

The summary said the man became enraged and when he reached the stranger, he told him to get his hands off his son and shoved him. About 7.15pm, the man drove his son back to his ex-partner’s house where he explained he had seen their son with an Indian male.

The boy told his father Singh was just trying to walk him to “Daddy’s car”.

Despite his ex-partner advising him not to go, the father returned to the park.

He found Singh, confronted him by grabbing the collar of his shirt and accusing him of trying to abduct his son. He then punched him once, causing Singh to fall backwards and hit his head.

Believing Singh to be dead, he left the scene and returned to his ex’s house.

He told his ex he had punched a man and thought he had killed him. The woman phoned emergency services.

The man later made the same admission to his flatmate.

Singh did not regain consciousness after being punched. He was treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Christchurch Hospital with a skull fracture and internal bleeding. His injuries were inoperable, and he died after being taken off life support on April 9.

When spoken to by police, the man said he believed Singh had tried to abduct his son.

He said he had lost control and hit him and was worried that he might be dead.

The man will be sentenced in the High Court for the manslaughter of Singh on October 22.







