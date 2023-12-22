Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died in a fatal stabbing in Christchurch in the early hours of today. Video / Pierre Nixon

A man has been charged with assault in relation to a homicide at a Christchurch park overnight.

The 36-year-old will appear in the Christchurch District Court after 2.15pm.

Police were called to Wycola Park in the western suburb of Hei Hei at 1.50am.

Officers located a man dead at the scene with stab wounds.

This morning Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said a 36-year-old man had been taken into custody and was “assisting police with inquiries in relation to an assault”.

She confirmed a homicide investigation was underway.

This afternoon police confirmed a man had been charged with assault.

“Officers are continuing to door-knock residents in the area as we piece together the events that led to the discovery of the man in Wycola Park carpark,” Reeves said.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area while investigations are underway.

“As part of our inquiries, police would like to hear from anyone in the local area who may have CCTV or other video footage from overnight which may assist.”

If you can help, please contact police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using “update report”, referencing file number 231222/9398.

More soon.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz