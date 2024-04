The paraglider was injured in Christchurch on Sunday morning.

A paraglider has been seriously injured following a crash in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on Summit Road about 10.35am on Sunday.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said the person was seriously injured. The patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in an ambulance.