Topp claimed that the infant’s mother had more opportunity to inflict them and told the Court of Appeal in May that he did not get a fair trial – in part because a Crown expert witness gave “inappropriate” evidence that “tainted” the jury.
The Crown maintained the evidence against Topp relating to the non-fatal assaults on the baby was “strong”.
The appeal was heard by Justices Jonathan Eaton, Sally Fitzgerald and Susan Thomas. Their reserved decision was released today.
“Mr Topp appeals his murder conviction on the grounds a Crown expert gave prejudicial, inadmissible evidence which was incapable of being cured by the judge’s direction,” said Justice Thomas in the decision.
“There were … three portions of [the] evidence which were problematic and, it is accepted, inadmissible.
“We are most concerned that this happened, particularly given the fact that there was a pre-trial decision which made plain the proper limits of that evidence. The inadmissible evidence disrupted the trial, with counsel and the judge diverted by having to deal with this matter.
“The appeal has created uncertainty for the victim’s family and unnecessarily consumed the valuable resources of the criminal justice system. The disclosure simply should not have been made. The court expects more from expert witnesses.
“However, in our view, the judge’s directions were entirely appropriate … the judge carefully explained to the jury why this aspect of [the expert] evidence was inadmissible.
“We are satisfied that the way in which this matter was dealt with by the judge sufficiently addressed the inadmissibility of this aspect of the evidence and cured any resulting prejudice to Mr Topp. It did not deprive Mr Topp of a fair trial.”
Shamy further submitted that Justice Hinton had crossed a line by “assisting” a Crown witness who was struggling while giving evidence.
Justice Thomas rejected the suggestion that had resulted in an unfair trial.
“A judge may ask a witness any question that, in the opinion of the judge, justice requires,” she said.
“Judges often intervene in order to clarify evidence so that it is understood by the jury.
“We accept Mr Shamy’s submission that it would have been better had the judge not intervened. It was for the prosecutor to assist the witness … That said, we do not accept that the intervention created a risk of a miscarriage of justice.
“We are satisfied the judge’s intervention did not deprive Mr Topp of a fair trial.
“The appeal against conviction is dismissed.”
Topp’s violent, fatal offending
Topp’s daughter had been unwell during the night and her mother sat up with her. At 9am, Topp took over so the woman could sleep.
Both the infant’s and her mother’s names have been permanently suppressed.
At 12.25pm, he carried the baby into her mother saying she had been feeding and “seemed to start choking, coughing and gagging”.
Justice Hinton did not accept Topp’s claims of remorse, saying she did not consider him “genuine”.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz