The High Court at Christchurch. File photo / George Heard

Supporters of 18-year-old Levi Haami, who died after being found injured in a Christchurch carpark, sat quietly in the High Court while a 2023 date was set for the murder trial of his alleged attacker.

The group - some wearing T-shirts with messages about the dead teen - saw the 16-year-old accused of the December murder appear by video-link before Justice Cameron Mander.

Name suppression continues for the youth at the request of defence counsel Chris Lange, but its continuation will be argued at a hearing in the Christchurch High Court on February 24.

Haami was found with serious injuries in the Countdown supermarket carpark on Moorhouse Ave, central Christchurch, at 2am on December 4 and died in hospital the next day.

Police examined the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue, Sydenham. Photo / George Heard

The teen charged over his death was remanded in December for his first appearance in the High Court where Justice Mander today set a proposed trial date of May 22, 2023, for two weeks.

Lange said there was no application for the teenager's release on bail pending another call-over in the High Court scheduled for March 25.