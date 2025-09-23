Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch mum celebrates after son with Down syndrome gets NZ residency

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Prince's son Jap was declined a student visa because he has Down syndrome.

A mother’s decade-long struggle to bring her son, who has Down syndrome, to live with her in New Zealand has ended with the teenager gaining residency.

It’s a decision the Christchurch chef, who has worked in New Zealand for 10 years, says will give her boy a “new life”.

