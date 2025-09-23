A mother’s decade-long struggle to bring her son, who has Down syndrome, to live with her in New Zealand has ended with the teenager gaining residency.
It’s a decision the Christchurch chef, who has worked in New Zealand for 10 years, says will give her boy a “new life”.
The Herald first covered the case of Prince and her son Jap Sahib last month, with Immigration New Zealand (INZ) saying at the time the case was being considered by Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk.
Penk has now told the Herald he has approved Jap’s residency.
“At every stage, you have to prove your own or your disabled family member’s worth, which is a degrading process,” she said.
Menéndez March said disabled people should not face discrimination and the ASH policy should be axed.
“While many parents with disabled children continue facing separation and discrimination, the Government has shown us that where there is a will there is a way, and we call on Chris Penk and Erica Stanford to stop splitting so many migrant families apart,” he said.
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) has previously raised concerns about INZ’s ASH policy. New Zealand is a signatory to the UNCRPD, which says member countries need to prevent disability discrimination.
