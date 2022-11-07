Christchurch mosque shooter appealing conviction and sentence

Armed Police guard the Masjid Al Noor, Deans Avenue Mosque, Christchurch. Photo / Michael Craig

The Christchurch mosque gunman who killed 51 people in 2019 is appealing his conviction and sentence.

The Court of Appeal in Wellington this morning confirmed to the Herald that Brenton Tarrant has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

A Court of Appeal spokeswoman said that no hearing date has yet been scheduled.

In March 2020, Tarrant plead guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

New Zealand’s worst-ever act of terrorism was filmed by Tarrant and livestreamed on Facebook, leading to gun reforms and a global political summit initiated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times during the Al Noor Mosque attack, hadn’t heard the news when contacted by the Herald, and said he would discuss it with his lawyer tomorrow.

“He’s doing these things to keep reminding the public that ‘I’m still here’,” said Atacocugu.

“He’s trying to not be forgotten.

“It’s not going to work and he will remain in there forever.”

