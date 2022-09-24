Police photographs obtained by the Herald have given a rare glimpse inside a New Zealand motorcycle gang pad. Photo / NZ Police

Police photographs obtained by the Herald have given a rare glimpse inside a New Zealand motorcycle gang pad. Photo / NZ Police

The death of a rival gang associate at a notorious outlaw bikie gang's clubhouse has given a rare glimpse inside a New Zealand gang pad.

The Herald on Sunday has obtained a series of revealing photographs taken by police officers inside the Mongols MC clubhouse at 2239 Main South Rd on the southern outskirts of Christchurch after the January 1, 2021 death of Head Hunters MC gang associate Kane Wayman.

A senior figure in the Christchurch chapter of the notorious gang, Lyndon Sheed was earlier this month found guilty of manslaughter, while his daughter and a gang prospect were cleared of murdering Wayman at the New Year's Eve party that ended in tragedy.

The photos, which were shown to the jury during the trial at the High Court in Christchurch, lift the lid on the inner workings of a gang headquarters.

Inside the main recreation area. Photo / NZ Police

They show a roomy main lounge and recreation area with well-stocked bar – allegedly manned by gang prospect Mitchell Carston during the night Wayman died – and a range of entertainment options.

A stripper's pole has been mounted in the middle of the cavernous room, alongside a pool table, dart board, large TV screens, professional lighting, and sound system.

The pad features a well-stocked bar with a ubiquitous Genghis Khan picture on a fridge. Photo / NZ Police

Popular one-percenter gang slogans including "Respect few, fear none", "Mongols Nation", and SYLM ("Support your local Mongols"), can be seen, along with wall-mounted posters featuring the signature Mongols' figure, which is on members' patches, of Genghis Khan riding a motorbike.

Black motorbike skid marks can be seen on the concrete floor.

A burnout pad, spa bath, and water fountain are among some of the outdoor features. Photo / NZ Police

An aerial photo shows the sprawling property from above. Photo / NZ Police

The clubhouse, on a 2 hectare rural section near Burnham Military Camp, is surrounded by a 2 metre high perimeter iron fence and locked gates. Closed-circuit television cameras are installed at various points and high levels of security are evident.

With the busy State Highway 1 running past its front gate, the gang headquarters has been a topic of much morbid fascination and interest for nearly three years since the Mongols - formed in the late 1960s in east Los Angeles - set up a presence in the region. After establishing a strong foothold in the Bay of Plenty, they moved south and patched over ex-members of the notorious Hells Angels international bikie group, including Jason Ross, who would become the local president.

Outside, there is a burnout pad, fire pit, covered barbecue area, spa bath, and a trickling water fountain feature.

Sleeping quarters and lounges are also decked out. Photo / NZ Police

Other buildings appear to be dedicated sleeping quarters (there were mentions of "sleepouts" during the trial), with more Mongols paraphernalia amidst domestic scenes of kitchenettes, couches, and TVs.

Overhead drone shots taken by police officers during the raid after Wayman died show the sprawling layout of the property.

Police raided the property after the death of Kane Wayman. Photo / NZ Police

The gang headquarters has been raided by police multiple times over the past two years.

Several patched Mongols members of the Christchurch chapter are currently facing active criminal charges, including drugs, blackmail, burglary and weapons allegations.