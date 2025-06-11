Christchurch police are holding a press conference for a vulnerable woman who went missing on her first day in respite care.

Elisabeth Nicholls, 79, has been missing since last Wednesday, June 4.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge is speaking to media at Christchurch central police station at 2.30pm.

A livestream of the press conference will appear at the top of this article.

Nicholls, who suffers from dementia, had just been admitted to Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in the Riccarton area of the city.

A spokesperson for the Ryman rest home respite care facility confirmed she was admitted last Wednesday.

79-year old Elisabeth went missing in Christchurch. Photo / Police

At 6.20pm, team members at the village “became aware that the resident had left and immediately conducted a search of the premises”.

“The village where the resident was staying is a rest home only facility, where residents are able to come and go,” the spokesperson said earlier.

“Ryman is working closely alongside family and police to assist their search efforts and provide support.”

The next day, police issued a release to seek the public’s help in trying to find her.

They had received a “confirmed sighting” last Wednesday evening on Bartlett St in Riccarton.

“There are also unconfirmed reports of Elisabeth being seen in Mona Vale at around 10am on June 5,” police said.

Elisabeth was said to be wearing blue pants, a dark coloured long-sleeve top, black shoes and has distinctive long blond/white hair.

Her desperate family circulated flyers over the city, and took out billboards space, featuring her photo, and seeking any information to her whereabouts.

Police Search and Rescue, and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, have also been scouring the Fendalton and Riccarton areas.

Temperatures have remained in single digits for most of the last week, with bracing winter conditions.