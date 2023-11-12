63-year-old Stewart Willis went missing from his Christchurch home in early August. Photo / Police

Concerns are mounting for the wellbeing of 63-year-old Stewart Willis, who went missing from his Christchurch home several months ago.

Police have now reported that Willis’ last known location has been identified as near Mt Prospect on Kakapo Rd, Te Anau, on October 26.

Prior to reappearing outside Te Anau, Willis was last reported to have been sighted at his home on Colombo St, in the Christchurch central suburb of St Albans.

Around the time he went missing, a white sign was allegedly hung on his front door with the single word “Farm” written on it.

Willis is reported to have been seen near Mt Prospect, Kakapo Rd, in Te Anau on October 26. Photo / Police

Police have been working to find him since early August.

A police spokesperson said police had conducted a number of enquiries in Christchurch, though they had not yet located Willis.

“Stewart is a very quiet man and lives a very solitary life, but police and his family have concerns for his welfare and want to know he is safe,” the spokesperson said.

“Police do not know where Stewart is, but we believe he could still be in the area near Te Anau.”

Willis lives in a block of four flats, in a small unit halfway down a driveway that leads to a bustling city road.

Speaking to the Herald in August, Willis’ neighbour Thuya Thuya said he had a chatty nature and described several positive engagements with him.

“We’d talk very often, he’d sit outside on his front porch and drink his morning coffee,” Thuya said.

“If something bad happened in the news, we’d talk about it. If you were needing help, he’d help you - he was a friendly man, a happy man.”

Thuya understood Willis had lived at the property for nearly 10 years.

He didn’t have any visitors and generally kept to himself outside of their chats.

About a month before his disappearance, Thuya said he’d noticed Willis acting differently from how he normally engaged - he didn’t want to talk and seemed “distracted”.

Another neighbour, Harmeet Singh, whose unit connects to Willis’, said the man lived alone.

“He’s quite quiet, whenever he sees anybody he would say ‘hello’,” he said.

Willis is understood to have worked at a Christchurch-based concrete company as a truck driver. His company declined to comment on the search.

“I’m left thinking ‘where has he gone?’. I don’t understand - but I’ve lived here for six years already but we always thought he was okay,” said Thuya.

If you have seen Stewart or have any information which may assist Police in locating him please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘update report’ please reference file number: 230807/7610.



























