Christchurch man charged with assault following Bryndwr death, homicide investigation launched

Police have charged a man with murder at the scene of an Eden Place house in Bryndwr, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Police have charged a man with assault following the death of a person in a west-Christchurch home over the weekend and launched a homicide investigation.

Rangi Ned Kingi, 43, was found dead at the address, and another man had suffered serious injuries when emergency services arrived at the home on Saturday evening.

Police said emergency services were called to the address on Eden Place about 6.20pm.

Kingi was discovered upon arrival, a police spokesperson confirmed, while the seriously injured patient was taken to hospital.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said a 53-year-old man who was injured in the incident has now been released from hospital into police custody.

“He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 14 February, facing an assault charge.

“Police and ESR are carrying out a scene examination at the address. No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

“Police are providing support to the family of the victim and are working hard to establish the circumstances of the incident. Any update will be issued proactively, but while the investigation is underway details available for release will be limited.”

The 43-year-old’s oldest child, Luther Anderson-Kingi, said his father was “hard-working, loving, caring”.

Kingi loved his son’s partner’s children like they were his own grandchildren, he said.

”He had a good soul, he had a good heart.”

Anderson-Kingi said the family was “confused” and waiting for answers.

”We’re not coping because we don’t have answers, we don’t know what happened.

”The whole family is up in the air. We just want to know what happened to dad.”

An examination took place at the property on Saturday evening, while a scene guard was put in place overnight, with the entrance to the short cul-de-sac blocked off.

One local was out for an evening walk when he came across the police cordon.

“What’s going on?” He asked. He hadn’t heard any sirens or commotion.

When told someone had died, he said: “That’s no good at all. Very sad.”

Several officers could be seen in the street on Saturday, detectives had also arrived on the scene.

One man was seen being taken away in a police car at the time without any fuss or handcuffs. It’s not clear what his connection was to the death.

On Sunday, photos taken at the scene of the incident showed police had erected a blue forensics tent outside the Bryndwr home.

Forensics staff were photographed working at the address, examining the scene for evidence.