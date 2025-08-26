“A 53-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of breaching release conditions,” she said.
“We want to thank the community for their caring response and for providing the information that helped us to identify the man.
“Reports like this are concerning and we hope the arrest brings some comfort to the community.”
McDowell said the situation was “also a good reminder for parents”.
“Educate children on how to keep themselves safe when they’re walking to and from school – to be mindful of their surroundings and not get distracted," she said.
“Have open discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make a child feel uncomfortable.
“Reinforce that if they feel concerned for themselves or someone else’s safety, call 111 immediately.”