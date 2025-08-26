Taxpayers' Union Curia poll shows New Zealanders see health as an important political issue and Christopher Luxon returns from Laos with a vow to bolster the defence industry.

A man has been arrested in Christchurch after allegedly approaching a number of female students and offering them money to perform inappropriate acts.

Police began investigating after reports of concern about a man riding a bicycle in the Merivale and St Albans areas on August 4.

As a result, police sent a letter alerting 11 schools in the immediate area.

This afternoon, Detective Constable Andrea McDowell said that after making inquiries and checking CCTV to identify the man involved, police had made an arrest.