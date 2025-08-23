“We work with schools and the community and encourage families to have discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make a child feel uncomfortable, rather than concentrating on the types of people that could harm them,” McDowell said.
Advice for parents and caregivers
Police advised parents to teach their children how to travel safely, whether walking, biking, or taking the bus.
They said parents should encourage students to walk in pairs or small groups, and stay in touch with other parents to coordinate plans.
Anyone with immediate safety concerns should call 111, and students are urged to report anything that makes them feel unsafe to a trusted adult, teacher, or the police, the spokesperson said.
Police said anyone with information about the man in question should make a report and use file number 250804/3588.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.