23 Aug, 2025 08:20 AM 2 mins to read

Police have issued written warnings to 11 Christchurch schools after an older man approached female students, allegedly asking for inappropriate favours.

Detective Constable Andrea McDowell said police were notified of a man approaching female students in the Merivale / St Albans areas on August 4.

The man was riding a bicycle when he allegedly offered students cash in exchange for inappropriate favours, Stuff reported.

Police are making inquiries, but the man remains unidentified.

Police have sent a letter alerting 11 schools in the immediate area of the offending.