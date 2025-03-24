Community Magistrate Elder Raupati granted interim name suppression and remanded the man in custody without plea until April 16.

Police were called to Percival St, Sydenham about 10.40am yesterday, after reports of a person making threats.

The alleged offending relates to two phone calls made to a Christian store on Monday.

Officers evacuated residents within 100m of the property as a precaution.

In an update yesterday evening, police said a man had been taken into custody “without incident”.

As a result of the six-hour cordon, several stores had to close their doors.

The police prosecution alleged the man had threatened to let off three gas bottles if police got too close to his house.

According to the man’s counsel, , David Goldwater, the alleged threats were related to an ongoing tenancy dispute with his landlord, the Beckenham Baptist Church.

Robati said if the man had carried out the alleged threats, “there would have been civilian casualties”.