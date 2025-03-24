A 70-year-old man has appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning after an alleged bomb threat cleared a city street yesterday.
The man was taken into custody seven hours after police cordons were set up in Sydenham, after residents said a man had made threatening comments.
He appeared via audio-visual link today facing a charge of carrying out a threatening act towards a dwelling “with intent to intimidate” a Beckenham Community Housing trust.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.