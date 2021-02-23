Christchurch, Linwood tyre shop targeted in early morning break-in and fire

Fire and police rushed to the scene of the break-in and fire around 6am today. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch tyre shop workers are frustrated after a thug smashed in and started a fire in the kitchen this morning.

Windows were smashed, apparently with a brick, to gain entry to Premium Tyres & Auto on Linwood Ave at 6am.

fire and security alarms alerted Fire and Emergency NZ and police.

Premium Tyres & Auto on Linwood Ave was targeted early this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police are still at the tyre shop and a spokeswoman said it was unclear if anything had been stolen.

A spokesman for Premium Tyres & Auto also said it doesn't appear that anything was taken in the break-in.

He said it was hard to say how much damage had been caused.

"The kitchen is looking pretty black," he said.

"Just another day at the office."