Christchurch, Linwood tyre shop targeted in early morning break-in and fire

Christchurch tyre shop workers are frustrated after a thug smashed in and started a fire in the kitchen this morning.
Windows were smashed, apparently with a brick, to gain entry to Premium Tyres & Auto on Linwood Ave at 6am.
fire and security alarms alerted Fire and Emergency NZ and police.
Police are still at the tyre shop and a spokeswoman said it was unclear if anything had been stolen.
A spokesman for Premium Tyres & Auto also said it doesn't appear that anything was taken in the break-in.
He said it was hard to say how much damage had been caused.
"The kitchen is looking pretty black," he said.
"Just another day at the office."