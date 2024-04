MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

A Christchurch kindergarten was placed in lockdown while a police dog tracked a suspected burglar.

The Herald understands the Fairleigh Kindergarten on Garden Rd, Merivale, was in lockdown for 25 minutes this morning.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report of a burglary at a private property on Garden Rd, Merivale, at 11.35am.

“Police have attended and made inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

“A nearby kindergarten was advised to keep children inside in a lockdown, as a police dog could do its work in attempting to track a burglar.”