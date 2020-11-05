Christchurch kerbside rubbish collection could change

Recycling recycle yellow bin kerbside collection could change. Photo / Supplied

A review into the kerbside rubbish collection service in Christchurch is underway as recycling contamination continues.

The Christchurch City Council's finance and performance committee received a report at its meeting today outlining plans for the service delivery review of solid waste management.

The work will give priority to looking at current kerbside collection and investigating opportunities for flexibility around bin sizes and fees, as well as a separate glass collection.

The report said this was due to the persistent high contamination in kerbside recycling.

Christchurch has had a three-bin kerbside system since 2009.

"We know every household is different so residents should be able to tailor their bin sizes to their individual needs.

"It will also help us reduce the amount of contamination we're getting in recycling bins," council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont said.

The review will also look at improving organics processing, funding mechanisms to support waste minimisation and further education opportunities for schools and organisations.

"We've been hearing from a lot of people that their green bins aren't big enough and we are known as the Garden City, so we'll be looking at how we can make this service better," Beaumont said.

"And we still need everyone to play their part and make sure only the right things go into each bin, which is why education will also have an important role."

The review will tie in with the council's recent Waste Minimisation Management Plan.

"Minimising waste is major part of protecting the Earth's resources and leads to less pollution and less harm to our environment.

"By reducing contamination, we will ensure we are able to recycle those products we no longer want. This, and developing strong markets for our materials, is the first step towards creating a circular economy, which, ultimately, would eliminate waste," she said.

The first stage of the review will be completed by February 2021 to feed into the council's 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.