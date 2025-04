Emergency services were called to a serious medical event at Jellie Park in Christchurch this morning. Image / Google Maps

A serious ‘medical event’ has cleared a Christchurch pool and gym complex this morning.

St John said it was notified of a medical incident at Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre in the Burnside area of the city at 9.49am.

One ambulance responded.

However, a St John spokesperson directed further enquiries to police.