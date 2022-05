A house fire corner Avonside Drive and Gloucester Street in Christchurch. Video / Noor Hamzah

A large house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Dallington is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews were called to a blaze on Avonside Drive, near Gloucester St, just before 3am.

The fire has since been extinguished.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a fire investigator will arrive on the scene this morning.

The fire was near the corner of Gloucester St and Avonside Drive. Photo / Supplied

They say they're confident nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

Motorists are being diverted from the area.