A Christchurch Hospital nurse was attacked while walking to work by two people on an electric scooter.

Police are investigating reports of the assault on the woman on Hagley Ave, near the hospital, on Monday night.

“At around 8.20pm, the woman was walking to work and was hit in the back by two people on an electric scooter,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are making inquiries.”

In response to questions from NZME, Health NZ said: “We cannot comment further at this stage as it’s been referred to police.”