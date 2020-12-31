Christchurch homicide investigation: Police at scene after death at Christchurch Hospital

The car at the scene of the homicide investigation being towed from Christchurch Hospital. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A homicide investigation is underway in Christchurch after a death at the city's hospital.

A number of officers are outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.

They are overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates which is being towed from the area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said police were notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this morning with critical injuries.

He has since died.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210101/6148.

Police are investigating after a man died in Christchurch today. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information will be issued when it becomes available.