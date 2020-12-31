Christchurch homicide investigation: Police at scene after death at Christchurch Hospital

A homicide investigation is underway in Christchurch after a death at the city's hospital.
A number of officers are outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.
They are overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates which is being towed from the area.
Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said police were notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this morning with critical injuries.
He has since died.
Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210101/6148.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
More information will be issued when it becomes available.