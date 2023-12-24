Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died in a fatal stabbing in Christchurch in the early hours of today. Video / Pierre Nixon

Two people have been charged in relation to the death of 27-year-old Anaru Thomas Williams in Christchurch on Friday.

Police said they have charged a 31-year-old woman in relation to the homicide investigation and a youth has been referred to youth aid.

A 36-year-old man also appeared in Christchurch District Court on Friday afternoon on an assault charge.

The woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in court on Boxing Day.

Police are not ruling out further charges.

Williams was found dead with stab wounds in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei early Friday morning.

The 36-year-old man was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 1.47am and responded with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.

One man who lives across the road from the scene told the Herald he didn’t hear any commotion during the night.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing at Wycola Park, Hei Hei in Christchurch. Photo / Pierre Nixon

“I didn’t hear or see anything overnight,” he said.

The man was watering his lawn when the Herald approached him.