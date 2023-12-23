A homicide investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing at Wycola Park, Hei Hei, in Christchurch. Photo / Pierre Nixon

Police have released the name of the man who died from an alleged stabbing in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei on Friday.

He was 27-year-old Anaru Thomas Williams.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after Williams’ fatal stabbing at Wycola Park in western Christchurch.

A 36-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday afternoon on an assault charge.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said there will be a police presence in the area while investigations are underway.

Police were called to the carpark of Wycola Park at about 1.50am on Friday where a man in his late 20s was found dead with stab wounds.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 1.47am and responded with an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, and one operations manager.

One man who lives across the road from the scene told the Herald that he didn’t hear any commotion during the night.

“I didn’t hear or see anything overnight,” he said.

The man was watering his lawn when the Herald approached him.

“I heard it on the radio this morning, so I came out to have a look and see what was going,” he said.

“There haven’t been any problems around this area before, so they must not be from this area.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation team, please contact Police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz – using “update report”, referencing file number 231222/9398.