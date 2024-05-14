Armed police responded to the incident in Christchurch yesterday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Armed police responded to the incident in Christchurch yesterday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

A violent offender who pulled a gun and sparked a manhunt in Christchurch yesterday evaded police by fleeing in a taxi moments before officers arrived on the scene.

A primary school was plunged into lockdown yesterday afternoon and residents were told to evacuate after reports of a man with a gun in the area.

Police got calls “relating to a family harm matter where a person was reported to have a firearm”.

Armed officers surrounded a back-section house on Whiteleigh Ave in the suburb of Addington – near the Crusaders’ home ground Apollo Projects Stadium - where it was believed the man was located.

However, the Herald understands that the man left the scene by Z Addington service station in a taxi just as police showed up.

He managed to flee in the cab without being spotted.

Police surrounded a back-section property in Addington. Photo / George Heard

Officers spoke to two people at the Whiteleigh Ave house and it soon became clear the offender had left. Another person “involved in the initial incident” was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police quickly left for Glynne Crescent in the nearby suburb of Spreydon where they descended on a house and scoured the area with the help of a police dog team.

However, the offender was not found.

This morning, police confirmed to the Herald that he remains at large.

Police responding to the incident yesterday. Photo / George Heard

The armed offenders squad was seen in the Spreydon area again this morning as they continued looking for the man.

A police spokeswoman, however, said there was nothing to suggest there was any risk to the public.

The lockdown of Addington Te Kura Kaumatua was lifted at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Police acknowledged that the incident “may have been unsettling for the young people whose school went into lockdown and appreciate their support”.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to determine what exactly has occurred.”