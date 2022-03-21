Fire crews bring Kaiapoi house fire under control. Photo /George Heard

Five fire crews including water tankers have attended a house fire at Flaxton.

The fire started before 9am on the western side of State Highway 1 and is said to be well involved.

The wooden house has been badly damaged after it was engulfed in flames.

Smoke billows from the fire closing the road. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews are still on site battling the blaze.

Emergency services received multiple calls at 8.40am to the blaze on Island Road in Flaxton.

Two crews have been sent from Kaiapoi, along with two tankers from Woodend and Rangiora.

Police have closed Skewbridge Rd and Ohoka Rd at Mill Rd due to thick smoke spilling from the fire across the road making driving dangerous for motorists.

The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived. Photo / George Heard

FENZ shift manager Brodie Keay says the house was fully involved in fire on arrival.

No information is available yet on if the house is was occupied at the time of the fire breaking out.