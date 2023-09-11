Christchurch's Kyle Chapman co-founded the Right Wing Resistance group. Photo / File

A prominent New Zealand far-right activist was allegedly in possession of a prohibited firearm despite not holding a firearms licence.

Kyle Chapman, the former leader of the far-right National Front white nationalist group, was arrested following a search warrant at a Christchurch address on September 8.

The 52-year-old has been charged with the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Court documents seen by the Herald allege Chapman, listed as a driver, was unlawfully in possession of a prohibited firearm, a Norinco NHM 90 Sporter Rifle.

He also faces charges of unlawfully possessing explosives, namely 128 rounds of .22 ammunition and three rounds of .762 ammunition except for some lawful purpose as well as unlawfully possessing a prohibited part, namely a magazine, without reasonable excuse.

Chapman, who is also charged with neither being the holder of a firearms licence nor under the immediate supervision of a person who was the holder of a firearms licence, had in his possession a magazine for a firearm that is not a prohibited magazine, namely two .22 magazines.

He is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on September 28.

“As this matter is before the court Police are unable to comment further,” a police spokeswoman earlier said.

The Herald has approached Chapman for comment.

Chapman posted on Facebook that he “got raided and arrested”.

“Thank (sic) a miracle from God I was not held in custody. But I am looking at jail in the future.”

Lawyer Sue Grey told the Herald: “Kyle rang me for Bill of Rights advice after he was arrested on Friday. I understand he was given bail when his case was called in the Christchurch District Court, where he was assisted by a duty solicitor.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



