After it was redeveloped, Dallison took on a long-term commercial lease.

Over the years, his practice struggled financially, and he was unable to meet operating expenses, and, by the end of 2020, he had got into a large amount of debt.

Ceccarelli evicted him.

As a result, Dallison was declared bankrupt and later that day he went to Ceccarelli’s home and tried to kill him.

Dallison appeared before the Parole Board for the first time in November 2024 and was refused an early release due to his risk of “extreme violent response to a stressful situation”.

He appeared again on May 12 and the board was satisfied he no longer posed a risk to community safety.

The eye surgeon was granted parole, subject to a number of conditions.

He will be released in early June.

He must appear before the board again for a monitoring hearing in October.

In a full Parole Board decision released today, it says there is evidence of a “significant shift in [Dallison’s] thinking”, particularly with respect to his “approach to the views of others and his need for control”.

The board found that Dallison’s risk can be managed in the community until his sentence ends.

He will be released to an address in Marlborough, “well away from his victims”, with good support and with the “stigma and consequences of his convictions will mean that he will lead a very different lifestyle”.

He will be subject to electronic monitoring and is not to enter Canterbury unless he has prior written approval from a Probation Officer.

Other conditions of his parole include no contact with his victims and not to possess “or have under your control” any firearm or ammunition.

He is also not to “engage or have any role in the affairs” of any business, trust, company or other entity, unless given the go ahead by a Probation Officer.