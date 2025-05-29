Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison granted parole, banned from entering Canterbury

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Dr Ian Dallison was sentenced after admitting attempted murder. Photo / Pool

Dr Ian Dallison was sentenced after admitting attempted murder. Photo / Pool

  • Eye surgeon Ian Dallison, jailed for attempting to murder his landlord, was granted parole earlier this month.
  • The Parole Board have now released its full decision.
  • Dallison was sentenced to six years and 10 months for the 2022 attack.
  • He will be released in early June, with conditions, after the Parole Board deemed him no longer a risk.

The prominent eye surgeon and partner of a District Court judge jailed for attempting to murder his landlord will be freed from prison next month but banned from entering the Canterbury province.

Ian Dallison, 66, was after pleading guilty to one charge of attempting to murder Alberto Ceccarelli and one of wounding the man’s wife, Antje Schmidt, 52, with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in August 2022.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand