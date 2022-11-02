Samuel Finnemore, 19, died early on Tuesday morning at a property on Matipo St, Riccarton.

Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death of a Christchurch university student.

Samuel Finnemore, 19, died early on Tuesday morning on Matipo St, Riccarton, in Christchurch.

The Herald understands police are investigating whether Finnemore accidentally fell out of his bedroom window before he was found at the intersection of Matipo and Elizabeth streets about 3.50am.

It is also understood there is no evidence Finnemore had been drinking or was under the influence of any drugs at the time of his death.

On Thursday Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said a scene examination at Finnemore’s flat was now complete.

“Police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.

“Early indications are that police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Sam’s death.”

Finnemore’s death will be referred to the coroner.

Finnemore’s family paid tribute to the teen on Wednesday. They said he was a “loving only child” of Cameron and Lisa, who lived in Auckland, and a beloved cousin, nephew, and grandson of family in Christchurch, Tauranga, and London.

“Sammy loved to competitively snowboard. He spent many happy days in Wanaka,” his parents said. “He loved uni and recently turned his studies to geology, a subject he discovered only after coming to Canterbury. He was well-liked, happy and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wanaka. Sam loved life, was always happy.

“We celebrate him and will remember him fondly.”

The family thanked the community that was supporting them, and expressed gratitude to the police and the University of Canterbury, which was his “home away from home”.

Finnemore previously attended Albany’s Kristin School in Auckland. As a Year 13 student in 2020, he won the overall senior boys title at the Auckland Secondary Schools Snowboarding Championships. He was due to celebrate his 20th birthday tomorrow.

Kristin School Executive Principal Mark Wilson said Finnemore was a “much-liked student and member of our school community”.

“He was a very talented snowboarder, who worked hard to achieve both academically and in his sporting endeavours.

“Sam’s loss will be felt very deeply by many in our school community and we are looking to support these families in any way we can.”

The school passed on its “deepest condolences” to Finnemore’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

University of Canterbury Students’ Association president Pierce Crowley said there was a “sense of real grief among the entire student community”.

“We are deeply saddened by the death that occurred yesterday, and our thoughts and sincerest condolences goes out to their family.”

Support would be provided to students alongside the University of Canterbury.

Police remained at the flat yesterday as a group of Finnemore’s friends gathered outside.

The university earlier offered its “deepest condolences to family and friends” of Finnemore.

“Based on the information we have, we’ve offered support and assistance to those immediately impacted and we have support in place for our student and staff community.”

Finnemore’s flat remained cordoned off on Wednesday. Police appeared to be focused on his bedroom which had a broken window with yellow and orange markers leading from the driveway to an area guarded by a forensics tent.

The homeowner told the Herald he was aware there was an incident at the rental property, but declined to comment further.

The police cordon was outside Wharenui School, near Blenheim Rd, beside Wharenui Swimming Pool and Sports Centre.

Medical equipment could be seen strewn across the road on the corner of Matipo St and Elizabeth St.

Five red and yellow soft jump packs were open with masks, gloves, and bandages at the intersection near traffic lights and on the footpath.























