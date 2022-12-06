Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning. Photo / George Heard

Two people charged over distributing an objectionable publication have today appeared in court for a second time but the in-court discussions have been suppressed by a judge.

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, hosts of far-right conspiracy theory website Counterspin Media, first appeared at Christchurch District Court in August jointly charged that on February 23 this year at Wellington they distributed a documentary deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993.

The Herald has chosen not to name the publication, which was banned two years after it was broadcast.

Alp, 51, is also charged individually with distributing the documentary.

The pair are also both charged that on August 25 at Christchurch failed without reasonable excuse to assist a person exercising a search power when requested to do so under Section 130(1) of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012.

Spierer, 38, whose address was also listed as Woolston, is also accused of failing to supply fingerprints and a photograph, at Christchurch police station on the same day.

Today, the pair appeared before Judge Mark Callaghan. Discussions in court this morning were suppressed by the judge.

Alp and Spierer will be back in court on February 20 next year.

Counterspin Media broadcasts conspiracy theories and discredited Covid-19 misinformation.