Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch company director Frederick Epiha sentenced to home detention over $215k PAYE fraud

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Energy reform faces criticism, Trump warns of layoffs and prison assaults rise.

A Christchurch company director who deducted PAYE from his workers’ wages but didn’t pass it on to Inland Revenue has been sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

Frederick Mario Mau Epiha pleaded guilty to 16 charges of aiding and abetting a company he set up to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save